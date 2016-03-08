Liverpool vs. Napoli: Official line-ups
04 August at 18:30Napoli's friendly clash with Liverpool will kick-off in just over 30 minutes, here are the official line-ups for both sides.
Liverpool (4-3-2-1): Alisson; Clyne, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Milner, Keita; Salah, Manè; Firmino.
Napoli (4-3-3): Karnezis; Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Luperto; Allan, Hamsik, Fabian; Callejon, Milik, Insigne.
Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti makes three changes confirmed to the XI that played against Chievo. Albiol, Allan, and Callejon replace Maksimovic, Rog and Verdi.
READ MORE: The latest Italian football news
Due top !! #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/dF024YyG00— Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) 4 augusti 2018
Go to comments