Liverpool vs PSG, the confirmed lineups and live commentary

Liverpool will be taking on PSG later today in the UEFA Champions league. This should be an amazing game as you can follow all of the action with us right here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Liverpool have faced Paris Saint-Germain only twice before - over two legs in the semi-final of the 1996/97 Cup Winners' Cup. Both sides have one victory each, but PSG managed to progress on aggregate (3-2).

- Robbie Fowler and Mark Wright were on the scoresheet in Liverpool’s most recent clash with Paris Saint-Germain (2-0), the only time the French Champions have visited Anfield.

- Paris SG are taking part in their 11th Champions League campaign, including their seventh in a row. Only Lyon (15) have more appearances in the competition among French clubs.

- This will be Liverpool’s first meeting in the Champions League with a side from France since the 2009/10 campaign, when the Reds lost 1-2 vs Lyon at Anfield before drawing 1-1 away from home in the group stages.

- Liverpool have won seven of their 12 previous European Cup/Champions League matches against French opposition (D1 L4) but have lost two of the last three such games at home (W1).

- PSG are winless in their last four Champions League matches against English sides (D3 L1) and have only kept one clean sheet in their previous 12 such games, a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge during the 2004/05 group stages.

- Last season, Liverpool’s James Milner (8) equalled the record set by current PSG star Neymar (8 in 2016/17) for the most assists by a player in a single Champions League campaign since 2003/04.

- PSG striker Edinson Cavani has scored eight goals in 14 appearances in the Champions League against teams from England, including exactly one goal in his last two such games (both v Arsenal).

- Last season, Liverpool became the first team to have three players with 10 or more goals in a single European Cup/Champions League campaign (Salah, Firmino, Mané, all with 10 goals each).

- Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp has reached the knockout stages in four of his previous five Champions League campaigns as manager, losing two finals in 2013 with Borussia Dortmund and 2018 with Liverpool.



LIVE COMMENTARY:



