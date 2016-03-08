Llorente chose Napoli move for Ancelotti

20 September at 12:45
Napoli signed Fernando Llorente on a free transfer this summer, the Spaniard electing to move to Naples ahead of offers from various other clubs.

The Gazzetta dello Sport are reporting that Llorente chose the move to Napoli due to Carlo Ancelotti's place as head coach and the reassurances made to him from the Italian coach.

Lazio, Roma and Manchester United were also being heavily linked with a move for Llorente. 

