Llorente gives go-ahead to Napoli move

16 August at 12:30
According to what has been reported by Il Mattino, former Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur forward Fernando Llorente has given his go-ahead to a move to Serie A side Napoli.

Napoli, along with Roma and Lazio, have been linked with his signature since his contract expired with Spurs this summer. However, Napoli only plan to proceed with a move for Llorente if they are not able to sign either James Rodriguez or Mauro Icardi; two deals that the Neapolitan side are striving for but that could go either way.

