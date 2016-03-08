Llorente gives go-ahead to Napoli move
16 August at 12:30According to what has been reported by Il Mattino, former Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur forward Fernando Llorente has given his go-ahead to a move to Serie A side Napoli.
Napoli, along with Roma and Lazio, have been linked with his signature since his contract expired with Spurs this summer. However, Napoli only plan to proceed with a move for Llorente if they are not able to sign either James Rodriguez or Mauro Icardi; two deals that the Neapolitan side are striving for but that could go either way.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments