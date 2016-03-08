Llorente: ‘Goal against Man City the best moment of my career’

Fernando Llorente, former Juventus striker now at Tottenham, spoke a few days before the Champions League final against Liverpool: "We are very excited, eager to get to Saturday to play the game. We are ready to give the best of ourselves. We trained and worked spectacularly. Today we will go to Madrid to be relaxed and fine-tune all the preparations ".



"If I think I can win the Champions League? I don't know, I lost in the Europa League with Bilbao in 2012, then 4 years later I won with Sevilla. In 2015 I lost the final with Juventus and now I have this opportunity. Winning the Champions League is something I've always dreamed of and now I can fulfil my dream I think if I play as I did lately. Pochettino has an excellent relationship with me and the team. If we have arrived here, it is thanks to him and to the trust we have in him ”.



"City? The truth is that I had a really nice time that night. I stayed focused until the end and that goal at Manchester City gave us a magical night. The best moment of my career. We didn't think we could win against them, and instead ... ".



