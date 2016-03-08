Llorente on a free transfer: an idea for Inter, Milan and Roma
25 June at 17:55Fernando Llorente, now 34-years-old, could return to Italy this summer. The Spaniard's contract with Tottenham expires on June 30th, and thus he will be available on a free transfer.
This past season, Llorente got quite a lot of playing time for Spurs, especially after star striker Harry Kane got injured. In the Champions League, he scored the decisive goal against Man City in the quarter-finals, sparking an amazing run in the competition.
However, now he's set for a new adventure. In Italy, the likes of Inter, AC Milan and Roma are interested in his services, not only because of this past season but also because of his experience in Serie A (former Juventus player).
Portuguese outlet A Bola reports that a return to Italy is a concrete option, though there is interest from other clubs as well, mainly Galatasaray and Athletic Club.
