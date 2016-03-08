Llorente on Napoli move: 'I want to win the Champions League, I've lost two finals..'

New Napoli signing Fernando Llorente has revealed that he wants to win the Champions League over winning the Serie A as he has already played in two finals and has lost both of them.



The highly experienced striker reached the final of the Champions League in the 2014-15 season with Juventus, who lost to Barcelona 3-1. He also reached the stage with Tottenham last season, but the English giants lost 2-0 to Liverpool in the final.



Having signed for Napoli on a free transfer, Llorente was talking in his first press conference and he said: "If I had to decide, I would prefer the Champions. I lost two finals and something remains, the desire to return . Losing the final is very bad, it's the second time it happens to me. With Swansea I made two goals at Anfield, now it happens here, we will try to do well."



On Napoli and how the club is doing, the former Athletic Bilbao man said: " A company that is improving a lot and a technician like Carlo, who we all know and hope can make me even better. When someone like Ancelotti calls you, he immediately convinces you. He's really great, he coached the best teams and I wanted to work for him."