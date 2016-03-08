Llorente’s agent set to meet Napoli representative

21 August at 14:32
Italian Serie A club Napoli’s representatives are set to meet veteran striker Fernando Llorente’s agent, as per Corriere dello Sport.

The Naples-based club are in the market to strengthen their attacking force before the start of the next season and have identified the 34-year-old as a potential candidate for that role.

And as per the new development, the club representatives and Llorente’s brother who is also his agent are likely to meet on Thursday to discuss about the possible move.

The former Spain international is a free agent since his contract with English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur came to an end on June 30.
 

