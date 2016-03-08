Llorente's preference revealed as agent meets Fiorentina and Napoli

After receiving and listening to various proposals, the former Juventus man would like to join a new team, with an eye to Italy, where he would gladly return. In fact, he has several options to choose between in Italy.



The player's entourage, on the orders of Llorente, has accelerated the negotiations to formalize a transfer in a short time. As gathered by Calciomercato.com , the first teams that will meet the agent are Napoli and Fiorentina.

Llorente, meanwhile, waits to know how the first meetings will go, aware that in addition to Fiorentina and Napoli, also Inter and Lazio are interested in his services. The striker has put Napoli at the top of his list, and developments are expected in the coming days. For more news, visit our homepage.

​Fernando Llorente is coming back into fashion for the Serie A teams who are still looking for a striker, and after the first signs and inquiries at the start of the summer, the feeling is that he will make a decision very soon.