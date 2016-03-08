Llorente: 'Tottenham learned from the loss against Juventus'

"We had a great game, it's great to score just after coming on. I jumped a lot, it's incredible. Sometimes you can't find the goals straight away, and sometimes you might not score at all," he began.

The Spanish striker when on to praise his former side, Juventus, insisting that Tottenham learned their lesson from the loss at Wembley.

"You have to learn from the past like last year's loss elimination against Juventus. They are a mature team and in important moments, they have players that know what to do," Llorente concluded.

Spurs won the game against Borussia Dortmund by three goals to nil, as Son and Vertonghen were on target in addition to Llorente.