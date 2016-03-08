Lloris: ‘Difficult week because of my mistakes; but team stayed strong’
29 August at 22:30Last week, Tottenham Hotspur’s French World Cup winning goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was arrested on charges of driving whilst under the influence of alcohol – and was subsequently fined by the club as a result. This came at a bad time for Spurs, who were set to take on Manchester United on Monday.
Despite this off-pitch controversy, Lloris and Tottenham rallied, picking up all three points in a 3-0 win at Old Trafford. Whilst United fans erupted into fury, calling for the dismissal of Jose Mourinho, Lloris took a humbler approach after the game – speaking to the English tabloid newspaper the Daily Mail:
“There are often key moments in the season and I think this match has come to the right place, it was a difficult week especially because of my mistakes but the team managed to stay strong.”
Lloris captained France at the World Cup and has been a role model to many; after this incident he will be working hard to get his reputation back on track.
