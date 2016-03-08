Loanee watch: Barcelona defender scores a screamer, Chelsea starlet shines in Serie A

Seven players on loan from big European club have played in the Serie A day 10. The one who deserves the cover of this newborn column called Loanee Watch is Marlon from Sassuolo: the 23-year-old Brazilian defender has arrived in the summer from Barcelona on a permanent move with recompra option for the Blaugrana. He has scored a screamer goal in the 2-2 between Sassuolo and Bologna, the first one in eight matches played for the Italian Serie A side.

Ola Aina, on loan from Chelsea, is keeping on with his good job at Torino, dominating his side of the pitch, while his former teammate Mario Pasalic has come on the pitch at the 84’ against Parma, replacing Freuler in the important 3-0 win for Atalanta.



The third loanee from Chelsea, Tiemoue Bakayoko is finding some difficulties during his experience at Milan and Gattuso has declared in his last press conference before the match against Sampdoria: “We have to help him”. Some rumors say that Bakayoko could go back to the Blues in January.



Kevin Mirallas has played only 289 minutes in 6 matches with Fiorentina but has already decided that he doesn’t want to leave Firenze to join again Everton, that own his contract. The Belgian winger and striker has played as first choice for the whole match against Torino.



The other Fiorentina player on loan from a Premier League side, Edimilson Fernandes from West Ham, has played 45 minutes in the 1-1 against the Granata side.



David Ospina, goalkeeper owned by Arsenal, is convincing day by day the Napoli supporters: he has showed a good performance in the draw 1-1 of Napoli against Roma.



