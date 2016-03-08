Locatelli: 'Milan must return to what it is!'

Former AC Milan and current Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli has been named as the new captain of Italy's U21 team. Speaking to the Gazzetta dello Sport about several topics, Locatelli said:



'​Being captain is a responsibility that I like, because the coach made me feel immediately important. It is a source of pride.



'​Sassuolo? We have to roll up our sleeves: we looked at each other, nothing serious happened, but we have to do better. I myself want to do more, I am ambitious and for the goals I have set myself I have to play more, but I have to earn it.



'Milan? ​It was a fundamental chapter. I'm sorry for how we broke up because I have Milan and its fans in my heart. When I see San Siro it's a different emotion. The current Milan? Project under construction, but it's going to last a little too long, Milan must return what it is, for the history, the fans and the ambitions it has.'