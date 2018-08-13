Manuel Locatelli’s departure from AC Milan was confirmed today, with the Italian midfielder heading to join Sassuolo.He bid his farewell to AC Milan fans on Instagram:“THANK YOU ... I think there is no other way to start this post. I want to thank all those people that I they were close: from the warehouses of Vismara to those of Milanello, to the drivers who accompanied me when I still did not have a driver's license ... to the Milanello staff who supported and endured me in the moments I needed (physiotherapists, doctors, Preparers, Milanello's kitchen.) Thank you to all the fans who have rejoiced and shouted with me, thanks to the coaches who always gave their best to make me improve Thanks to my team-mates: from beginners’ B to the first team. A special thanks to President Berlusconi and Dr. Galliani. And of course thanks to my family, my girlfriend and my friends who have accompanied me and who will always support me in my new adventure. Manuel Locatelli 73”