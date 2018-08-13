Locatelli’s farewell: “Special thank you to Berlusconi and Galliani”
He bid his farewell to AC Milan fans on Instagram:
“THANK YOU ... I think there is no other way to start this post. I want to thank all those people that I they were close: from the warehouses of Vismara to those of Milanello, to the drivers who accompanied me when I still did not have a driver's license ... to the Milanello staff who supported and endured me in the moments I needed (physiotherapists, doctors, Preparers, Milanello's kitchen.) Thank you to all the fans who have rejoiced and shouted with me, thanks to the coaches who always gave their best to make me improve Thanks to my team-mates: from beginners’ B to the first team. A special thanks to President Berlusconi and Dr. Galliani. And of course thanks to my family, my girlfriend and my friends who have accompanied me and who will always support me in my new adventure. Manuel Locatelli 73”
GRAZIE... penso che non ci sia nessun altro modo per iniziare questo post. Voglio ringraziare tutte quelle persone che mi sono state accanto : dai magazzinieri del Vismara fino a quelli di milanello , agli autisti che mi hanno accompagnato quando ancora non avevo la patente... al personale di milanello che mi ha supportato e sopportato nei momenti in cui avevo bisogno ( fisioterapisti , dottori , preparatori, cucina di milanello). Un grazie a voi tifosi che avete gioito ed urlato con me . Grazie ai mister che hanno dato sempre al massimo per farmi migliorare. Un Grazie ai miei compagni : dagli esordienti B alla prima squadra . Un ringraziamento speciale al presidente Berlusconi ed al Dott. Galliani. Ed ovviamente grazie alla mia famiglia , alla mia ragazza ed ai miei amici che mi hanno accompagnato e che mi sosterranno sempre in questa mia nuova avventura . Manuel Locatelli 73
