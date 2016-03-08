Loftus-Cheek speaks about Sarri after the hat-trick in Europa League

The 22-year-old Chelsea midfielder has spoken after the hat-trick scored in the Europa League win against Bate Borisov. He has praised Maurizio Sarri for the work he’s doing at Stamford Bridge and has told that he would be daft not to learn from a top manager like the Italian.



These are Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s words, as reported by The Telegraph.



“He is asking me to improve defensively and positionally,” said Loftus-Cheek. “We are working on it every day in training and he is very demanding with the team. He is so demanding on shape, but also wants you to play freely as well, which I why we can play such free-flowing football. It is really good work”.



Then he added: “I have never doubted my ability. It's just hard sometimes to perform at your best when you are not playing regularly. So, it is important to train well, keep your good habits - eat well and sleep well - so that when games like this come along you can be as close to your best physical shape as possible. I will keep trying to do that and it's all I can do right now.”

(The Telegraph)Emanuele Giulianelli