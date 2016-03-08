Lokomotiv-Juventus: Live, Confirmed line-ups

De Ligt will miss the game due to an ankle injury and Sarri has decided to start Rugani alongside Bonucci, although there were reports early on that Demiral was the favourite to start. Other than that, though, there are no surprises.

Ramsey returns to the line-up and will play in behind the two strikers up front, namely Higuain and Ronaldo. In other words, Dybala will be on the bench as Sarri has opted for more physical presence this evening. Take a look at the line-up below and the live commentary.

In just under an hour, Juventus will take on Lokomotiv Moscow in the fourth round of the Champions League group stage. After the win in the reverse fixture, the Bianconeri will have the chance to secure their spot in the knockout phase of the tournament with three points.