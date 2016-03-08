Long-term Man Utd target closing in on Napoli move
24 July at 14:30
Napoli are one step away from securing the signing of Santiago Arias, who in the previous years has been courted by Manchester United.
As learned by calciomercato.com, an agreement has been found with PSV Eindhoven for the transfer fee, set at €12m. Arias is expected to sign a five-year contract, worth €2m per season including bonuses, as he's already given his consent to the move.
Meanwhile, the club of President De Laurentiis is working to lock down a few other players; right-back Hysaj and midfielder Zielinski. In fact, as reported by La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Napoli will offer a new contract to both of them. However, unlike previous contracts, release clauses won't be added in the deal.
Hysaj has been heavily linked with a summer move, and with Arias arriving, his future at Napoli is far from certain.
