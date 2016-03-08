Napoli are one step away from securing the signing of Santiago Arias, who in the previous years has been courted by Manchester United.

As learned by calciomercato.com , an agreement has been found with PSV Eindhoven for the transfer fee, set at €12m. Arias is expected to sign a five-year contract, worth €2m per season including bonuses, as he's already given his consent to the move.

Meanwhile, the club of President De Laurentiis is working to lock down a few other players; right-back Hysaj and midfielder Zielinski. In fact, as reported by La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Napoli will offer a new contract to both of them. However, unlike previous contracts, release clauses won't be added in the deal.

Hysaj has been heavily linked with a summer move, and with Arias arriving, his future at Napoli is far from certain.