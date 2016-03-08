The coach of Real Madrid, Julen Lopetegui has aimed at the sly dig at Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo by saying that Luka Modric deserved to win the award for the best player at the UEFA Champions League draw and the gala awards.

"I have no desire or patience to talk about yesterday's Galà Uefa: I only say that I do not give much importance to the prizes, but that of Luka Modric as the best European player of the past season is certainly deserved,"

said the coach of Real Madrid

.

Julen Lopetegui was sacked as the coach for Spain just days before the start of the FIFA 2018 World Cup that took place in Russia. This is because Julen Lopetegui was appointed as the new manager of Real Madrid after Zinedine Zidane left the position as their manager.Unfortunatley for Julen Lopetegui, he never got an opportunity to train Cristiano Ronaldo as he had already decided to leave Real Madrid and join Juventus.