Lopetegui could be sacked by Spain after Real Madrid appointment: the details
13 June at 10:55New Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui could be sacked by Spain after being appointed as Real Madrid’s new boss. The Champions League winners announced the signing of the Basque manager yesterday but the Spanish football federation has not taken Lopetegui’s decision very well.
According to reports in Spain, in fact, the president of the football association was informed about Lopetegui’s agreement with Real Madrid only a few minutes before the Merengues’ official announcement.
Many reports claim Rubiales had decided to sack Lopetegui yesterday night but then some counsellors persuaded him to think about his decision for a few more hours.
As a result, Lopetegui and Rubiales will hold a press conference in about 30 minutes (11.30 Italy time) to explain the situation and, maybe, announce the manager’s exit.
The press conference was supposed to start at 10.30 but was eventually delayed.
Lopetegui could be sacked by Spain one day before the beginning of the World Cup. We will know more about this story in less than 30’.
