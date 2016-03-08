"Ronaldo? I never talked to him, he always showed a clear interest to leave the club. He has given everything for this club, he is an incredible player, and respect his decision to leave," Lopetegui stated.

Juventus paid €117m in order to land the superstar earlier this summer, while handing him an annual salary of €31m. However, three rounds in, Ronaldo has failed to score his debut goal for the club.

¿Habló el entrenador del @realmadrid , Julen Lopetegui, con @Cristiano para que se quedara en el equipo blanco? Nos lo cuenta en @ElTransistorOC .

#LopeteguienElTransistor . pic.twitter.com/yK3aoNsKeM — El Transistor (@ElTransistorOC) 4 september 2018

In a long interview with Onda Cero, Julen Lopetegui, Real Madrid coach, spoke about Ronaldo and his move to Juventus, among other things.