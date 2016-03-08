Julen Lopetegui has made some positive comments about Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic, claiming that both of Real Madrid’s wantaways

The Spanish Coach - who replaced Zinedine Zidane before the World Cup in controversial circumstances - was answering questions about the two players, who have been linked with departures from the capital.

​Modric in particular wants to move to Inter, we revealed through Fabrizio Romano a few hours ago. A former Interista, Kovacic wants more playing time, and has been approached by a number of Italian teams, including Milan and Napoli.

“They’ll both be very happy at Real. I have no doubt that Mdric will keep playing marvellously for us, as he always has.

“You speak to me of problems with Kovacic, but this is the first I’ve heard of it. He has trained regularly with his team-mates and there have been no problems with him. He’s someone I hold in particular esteem, and who I am happy to have in the team.”

While Modric is willing to discuss things with president Florentino Perez, Kovacic is willing to fight to force a move, and will refuse to train until he gets the move he wants.