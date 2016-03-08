Before their encounter with Roma (which they won 2-1), Real Madrid's manager Julen Lopetegui spoke about Kovacic and Modric , who both have been linked with exits this summer.

"Kovacic? What's clear is that he has expressed a desire to leave, but we will have to wait and see how the whole story develops. If he was to leave, we will look for solutions, no doubts.

"Modric? The president was very clear on this matter, I can't add much more. If Kovacic leaves, however, the substitute will be of the same level, like I said. Then we'll see if it comes from the transfer market or our own squad, that's an internal matter," the manager concluded.

Kovacic is closing on a season-long loan deal to Chelsea, who are expected to announce the deal today. Modric, on the other hand, will have a meeting with Real's president today to discuss a potential departure.