Lopetegui provides update on Isco and Marcelo ahead of El Clasico
28 October at 12:20Speaking to the press on the eve of the clash (yesterday), Julen Lepetegui provided the media with an update on the condition of Isco and Marcelo, who both have been in doubt for the game against Barca.
"Marcelo took a blow that forced him to leave the field, but he is good now and will be available tomorrow. Isco is coming from a month of inactivity and has played two games, so we'll see tomorrow," Lopetegui concluded.
The game will kick-off at 16:15 this afternoon, and it will be the first El Clasico in a while without any of Messi and Ronaldo.
