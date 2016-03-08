Jerome Boateng is being linked to a move to Real Madrid, according to Don Balon.

Florentino Perez is reportedly very interested in bringing in another centre-back, and believes that the 29-year-old is Sergio Ramos’ ideal partner. Boateng is also being pursued by Juventus and Manchester United, and recently hinted that he wanted to move to seek a new adventure.

The centre-back has been restricted to 19 Bundesliga appearances this season by injuries.

The idea is that Boateng would replace Raphael Varane, who was one of Zinedine Zidane’s favourites. Since the Frenchman recently left the Merengues, however, Varane’s future could be in doubt, as new Coach Julen Lopetegui isn’t so sure about him.

Lopetegui has, in fact, already lobbied Perez to bring Boateng in. The German international still has two years on his Bayern deal to go.

Will he end up making a move? So far, only Manchester United have been reportedly preparing a bid for the stopper.