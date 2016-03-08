Lopetegui with worse numbers than Benitez as Real Madrid crisis deepens

Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui is facing criticism in Spain with his team underperforming greatly and losing 3 out of their last 4 matches and not scoring in 409 minutes. This has only happened at the club with Vujadin Boskov and Amancio Amaro. The numbers are against Lopetegui after a bad start to the season. Private message of confidence The Los Blancos management is dissatisfied with the results. Espanyol, which won 1-0. After that, they suffered 3 defeats against Sevilla, CSKA and Alaves and drew against Atletico Madrid.











Vujadin Boskov in 1982 and also Amancio Amaro in 1985.



The last coach was born in Real Madrid 's history. at this stage of the season. He had won 7 games, drew in 4 and did not lose. Meanwhile, the former Spain manager has 5 wins, 2 draws and 4 losses in 11 matches. Benitez reached a tally of 4 defeats in his 25th match as Real Madrid coach