Lorenzo Insigne is not happy at Napoli, but here is why he may not leave this summer
27 May at 13:45Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne is reportedly not happy with life at the club, but that doesn't mean that he will leave the club in the summer.
Insigne started off the season in style by scoring seven times in the first 11 games in the position up front in a 4-4-2 shape. Since then, his relationship with Carlo Ancelotti has not been at its best and he has not won many fans over with his attitude issues.
A report from Gazzetta dello Sport states that Insigne is not happy at Napoli ,but the lack of offers means that it is unlikely he will leave the club in the summer.
A meeting involving his agent Mino Raiola, Carlo Ancelotti and Aurelio de Laurentiis took place recently and it was made clear to the player's agent that Napoli will only sell the Italian for a fee of around 100 million euros in the summer.
So far, no clubs have made any approaches or offers. It is an uncomfortable situation for Insigne as a move is now blocked by the big price tag that is heaped on him and by the lack of interest.
