Lorenzo Insigne: Napoli star offered to PSG and Man Utd by agent Raiola

insigne, napoli, esulta, dito, 2018/19
19 March at 16:00
A dwindling relationship between agent Mino Raiola and Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis is the first factor that could prove decisive in the future of Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne. Insigne, 27, has been a target of a number of clubs for some time but this ongrowing hostility may lead him to the exit from Naples sooner than initially thought. 

Mino Raiola, Insigne's agent, has been in communication with both Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, having offered him to both of the clubs. Insigne's future could be tied away from Napoli but we will have to wait until the summer to see just where he may end up.

