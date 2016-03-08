Lorenzo Pellegrini: Man Utd and Juve target set to sign new Roma contract without release clause
03 June at 14:45Manchester United and Juventus target Lorenzo Pellegrini is set to sign a new Roma contract.
Pellegrini has been heavily linked with a giallorossi exit over the last few months largely because of a release clause in his contract which is currently set at 35 million euros. It can be paid in two installments over two seasons.
Calciomercato understand that Pellegrini is now keen on signing a new deal at the Stadio Olimpico and is set to hold talks as soon as the club has a new sporting director.
His current deal expires in the summer of 2022 but the new deal will remove the release clause in his contract. The salary will be increased to 2.5 million euros plus bonuses.
It will extend his stay till the summer of 2023 and it will extinguish hopes of Man United and Juventus of signing the Italian for a lower price in the summer. Arsenal and Inter Milan have also been linked.
