Lorenzo Tonelli’s father: 'Incidents like those in Inter-Juventus just can’t happen'
21 June at 15:10Napoli defender Lorenzo Tonelli’s father is still not over Inter Milan’s league defeat to Juventus.
“Unfortunately a slightly bitter taste remains after how the refereeing went,” Pietro Tonelli said on Radio Crc.
“Incidents like those in Inter-Juventus just can’t happen. Juventus are the strongest and must be treated like all the others. It’s true they won the Scudetto, but let them with with their strength. Unfortunately Sarri is right when he says they lost it in the hotel, because it was a very heavy psychological blow.
“It’s not a matter of cheering for Napoli, even if they were playing the bottom team in Serie A those incidents would remain an offence to the sport.”
