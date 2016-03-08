Lotito and De Laurentiis want to play Lazio-Napoli in China

25 March at 10:10
The new agreement between Italy and China involves football as well. A 22-point memorandum was signed last week by China Media Group General director Shen Haixiong and  Gravina, Micciché, De Siervo, Bogarelli, Lotito and De Laurentiis. According to Repubblica, the Presidents of Lazio and Napoli jokingly said: "We are going to play the next Napoli-Lazio in China". The plan of both clubs, however, seems to be more concrete and the words spoken by Lotito and ADL are not simply a joke.

Serie A chairman Miccichè, however, doesn't agree with playing Serie A games abroad: "That's still far away, Coppa Italia or Supercoppa can be different. Meantime, China Suning has already acquired tv rights for Serie A in China. According to Repubblica,  Inter owners would be more than happy to play one game of the Nerazzurri in Nanjing.  

