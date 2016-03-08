Lotito considering Inzaghi departure if Lazio fail to win Coppa Italia
21 April at 16:45According to what has been reported by Il Messaggero, time may be running out for Simone Inzaghi at Lazio. Lazio president Claudio Lotito is reportedly considering Inzaghi's exoneration after a string of bad results and a season that once again may finish below par.
Lazio were defeated 2-1 by bottom placed Chievo Verona yesterday, giving the Flying Donkeys their first away win of the season.
Il Messaggero suggest that if Lazio fail to qualify for the Champions League in the league and do not win the Coppa Italia, Lotito will part ways with Inzaghi and find an alternate manager to take the team into next season.
