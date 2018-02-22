Lotito reveals Juventus will not sign Lazio star
30 May at 09:15Lazio owner Claudio Lotito has revealed that Juventus will not be able to sign Sergey Milinkovic-Savic this summer.
Milinkovic-Savic has become one of the world's most in-demand midfielders in recent times following his impressive showings for Lazio in the Serie A. This season, the Spain born Serbian appeared in 35 Serie A games, scoring 12 times and assisting thrice.
In an interview that Lotito gave during the Golden Castagna Awards, he reveale that Juventus don't have the money to sign Milinkovic-Savic. He said: "There is no chance that he goes to Juventus because Juventus does not have the money to buy Milinkovic Savic"
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments