Louis van Gaal announces retirement from football
11 March at 17:45Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has announced his retirement from football at the age of 65.
Van Gaal was appointed as the United boss back in 2014 and helped United win the FA Cup before Jose Mourinho was appointed as the club's boss back in 2016.
The Iron Tulip has now made his retirement official in an interview with VTBL.
He said: “My wife Truus gave up her job for me 22 years ago, and followed me when I went abroad. I told her I would quit as a coach when I turned 55, but instead kept going until I was 65.
“She is entitled to have a life with me outside of football. I can say she is very happy. I think I could have worked as a technical director.
“But in this role you can’t attend training or say anything for fear it won’t suit the coach, directors or media. I don’t think I want a job like that.”
Van Gaal has also managed Bayern Munich, Ajax and AZ in the past, apart from having taken Netherlands to the FIFA World Cup semi-final in the 2014 FIFA World Cup.
Go to comments