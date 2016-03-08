Louis van Gaal: 'What I've got now really fits me. Otherwise I wouldn't have gone into it. I could win something with this, that's the feeling I have.' (source: RTL Late Night) — Elko Born (@Elko_B) June 9, 2018

Dutch manager Louis Van Gaal has been on a two-year hiatus following his departure from Manchester United. However, it appears he is set to return to the football world after he revealed on Dutch television (RTL late night) that he has a very promising offer.Louis van Gaal: 'I've received many offers. They think I'm arrogant when I say that, but it's true, I'm sorry. I've selected one now.”He went on to say that the offer is a great fit and he is optimistic about his chances of winning: “What I've got now really fits me. Otherwise I wouldn't have gone into it. I could win something with this, that's the feeling I have.”