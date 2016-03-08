Louis van Gaal slates Manchester United: 'It is run by somebody who has zero knowledge about football'
02 June at 16:45Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has slated the Red Devils again by saying that the club is run by people who have zero understanding of football.
Van Gaal joined United as the club's boss in the summer of 2014, weeks after the sacking of David Moyes. He won an FA Cup title with United in the 2016 but sacked two days after the triumph at Wembley.
In an interview with the Daily Mail recently, Van Gaal was asked about how United are run.
He said: “At Bayern, the people in charge are football men. I always appreciated that. At Manchester United, on the other hand, Ed Woodward was installed as CEO — somebody with zero understanding of football who was previously an investment banker. It cannot be a good thing when a club is run solely from a commercially-driven perspective.
“I don’t hold it against the club. They wanted Mourinho and he was on the market. But appointing Mourinho was obviously interesting from a business point of view."
