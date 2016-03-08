Lovren agent meets with Rossoneri leadership at Casa Milan

16 July at 12:45
An intermediary acting on behalf of Dejan Lovren, Vlado Lemic, was at Casa Milan this morning to discuss a potential move for the Liverpool centre-back to the Rossoneri.

Lovren had a reduced role to play in Liverpool's squad last year and is not getting any younger. This suggests that the Reds are keen to offload the Croatian and will be looking into the possibility of selling him to AC Milan, should the Serie A club front a large enough offer for the defender.

Milan are searching for a new central defender and Lovren is supposedly at the top of their shopping list. The meeting lasted over an hour and this could be a sign that talks made good progress and the club outlined their statement of intent.

