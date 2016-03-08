Low explains Germany snub for Juventus midfielder
30 August at 10:00Despite being a part of Germany’s side that crashed out of the World Cup in embarrassing fashion in the group stage, Sami Khedira has been left out of the first of head coach Joachim Low’s post-World Cup national team squads.
Speaking in a press conference, Low revealed the reason he left the club, as well as speaking on the topic of Mesut Ozil and the controversy surrounding his international retirement:
“I talked a lot with Sami, he told me he does not want to leave the National Team but I also reiterated that I wanted to create space in his position, that I wanted to try a couple of young players. We will resume the speech in due course, he has set himself clear objectives and will do everything to return to play with us.”
ON OZIL – “Mesut never called me. He made his decision and I can only accept it, he absolutely exaggerated his racist accusations, there have never been any attacks or statements of this kind.”
