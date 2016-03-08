However, for his club PSV Eindhoven, things couldn't get any better. Now the Dutch club, who signed the player for just €8m, will be able to ask five times that.

Milan have been considering the player for quite some time now, as their sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli has followed him closely, even discussing the potential purchase with Gattuso. The difficulties linked to the club's future, as well as the uncertainties regarding Europa League, have postponed any possible negotiations.



Milan, after the World Cup, when they have all the answers from owner Yonghong Li and from UEFA, could make a concrete attempt, although they risk facing International competition.

Hirving Lozano certainly made a name for himself, if he hadn't already throughout the season, against Germany as he scored the winner for Mexico. This will certainly feel tough for a certain Serie A club, specifically AC Milan.