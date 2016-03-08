Lozano aiming to emulate Maradona at Napoli

Napoli summer signing Hirving Lozano has added another dimension to the Neapolitan attack; giving an interview to La Repubblica about his time in Naples so far.



"​Always a debut, it happened to me everywhere. The goal at Juve was a personal gratification only. I look further and I promise that I will always give my best: for Napoli and to improve myself.



"Milan and PSG interest? ​But Napoli had Ancelotti on the bench and I was struck by the beauty of the city. I took up residence in Posillipo, close to that of Insigne.



"​I also like Maradona, although I have never seen him play live. But I studied him on TV and I know that Diego was a phenomenon. It is normal that in Naples they still adore him, I will try to use him as inspiration."