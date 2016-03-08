Lozano arrival opens door for Napoli's Verdi to join Torino
16 August at 11:45The probable imminent arrival of Mexican winger Hirving Lozano at Napoli has now fully opened the door for Italian forward Simone Verdi to leave the club.
Verdi has been heavily linked with a move to Turin-based Torino all summer and now the signing of Lozano will allow Torino to complete the deal. An agreement has been supposedly found for some time but was just awaiting the go-ahead from Napoli head coach Carlo Ancelotti, who only wanted to sell the Italian once an appropriate replacement was sourced.
