Lozano chose Napoli move over Milan
22 September at 11:45Hirving Lozano signed for Napoli from PSV during the summer, after being linked to a number of top clubs for well over a year. Eventually, the Mexican forward joined Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli, instead of a range of other clubs.
At the start of the summer, Ancelotti presented De Laurentiis with Lozano's name as one of his ideal targets for the summer and, eventually, the Mexican chose Napoli over a proposal from AC Milan.
