Lozano: 'Juve are strong, but I'm here to win'
27 August at 14:45Napoli summer signing Hirving Lozano has said that while Juventus are a strong side, he is in the Serie A to win.
Lozano joined Napoli from Dutch side PSV for a fee of around 42 million euros after the partenopei triggered his release clause. He now has a club record release clause of 130 million euros in his Napoli contract.
The Mexican was presented to the press and the club's fans in a recent press conference. He was accompanied by his family.
And he said: "I'm happy to be here, in a big with great companions and a wonderful technician. Now I'm working to be at my best of form. Napoli has always been my first choice, fortunately everything went well.
"The fans are fantastic. Juve? He is a great team, but our goal is to win. "He is the first Mexican in the history of the club:" I am very happy with this, I will give my best to win."
Lozano didn't feature for Napoli in their 4-3 win over Fiorentina at the weekend but could make an appearance in their game against Juve this coming weekend.
