Lozano signing not enough to raise Napoli season-ticket sales

07 September at 12:16
Italian Serie A giants Napoli are still struggling to increase their season ticket sales despite the signing of star striker Hirving Lozano.

As per Gazzetta dello Sport, the Naples-based club have only managed to sell eight thousand season tickets which is no way near the number which is being generated by rivals like Juventus and Inter Milan.

The news will be a disastrous one for Napoli as a club as it can have serious repercussions on the club’s future activity in the transfer market.

For more stories, please visit our home page.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.