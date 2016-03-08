Lozano signing not enough to raise Napoli season-ticket sales
07 September at 12:16Italian Serie A giants Napoli are still struggling to increase their season ticket sales despite the signing of star striker Hirving Lozano.
As per Gazzetta dello Sport, the Naples-based club have only managed to sell eight thousand season tickets which is no way near the number which is being generated by rivals like Juventus and Inter Milan.
The news will be a disastrous one for Napoli as a club as it can have serious repercussions on the club’s future activity in the transfer market.
