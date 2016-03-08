Lozano to complete medical on Tuesday ahead of Napoli move

PSV Eindhoven’s striker Hirving Lozano is set to complete his medical on Tuesday ahead of the much-awaited move to Italian Serie A club Napoli.



The Mexico international has been linked with a move to Naples with reports emerging that deal has been agreed between the both clubs over the transfer of the 24-year-old.



Calciomercato.com can confirm that the Napoli hierarchy met with the player agent Mino Raiola on the early hours of Sunday morning to resolve the few remaining obstacles in the deal.



Lozano is expected to arrive in Rome on Tuesday where he will undergo medical before completing his much-awaited move.



The player will cost the Naples-based club a fee of around €42 million, 20% of which will go to his previous club Pachuca.



The versatile striker will sign a five-year deal where he will earn €4.5 million per season.



However, in all likelihood, Lozano will not going to be in action for his new team until the end of August when Napoli will face defending champions Juventus.

