Lozano to Napoli looking unlikely

Hirving Lozano’s potential arrival to Italian Serie A club Napoli is looking highly unlikely as both parties have not being able to agree on the terms yet.



It is believed that the Naples-based club are interested in the Mexico international, more so after missing out on the Real Madrid attacking midfielder James Rodriguez.



However, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport, Lozano — who currently plays for Dutch side PSV Eindhoven and has a release clause of €42 million — believes that the contract offered by the Italian club where he will earn €4.2 million per season is not enough.



Another reason which is creating obstacle in the deal is the player’s image rights issue which is still not any way closer to being resolved.



Therefore, it is believed that Lozano’s manager Mino Raiola is now looking for alternatives for his client and has already established contact with French giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

