Luca Pellegrini admits 'Olimpico boos hurt'

Luca Pellegrini moved from Roma to Juventus and then out to Cagliari on loan during the summer, shifting clubs twice after the Bianconeri swapped the youngster with Leonardo Spinazzola as part of a deal to help the Giallorossi achieve the capital gains required.



Speaking to the Corriere dello Sport, Pellegri had this to say:



'​After two defeats with Brescia and Inter we put on five useful results putting 11 points in the standings. Yes, we are very good. Maran is a very tactically trained technician, he motivates you but does not overload you. We have to continue like this, to bring Cagliari higher and higher.



'First of all I thank Roma and the fans for what they gave me since I started in the youth sector and when I was there. Those boos hurt me. Unfortunately, the roads can be separated, Roma have made a choice and I have looked for what was the best for me. Just as I was sorry to read about my dispute with Kolarov: it does not exist, I also spoke with Alex afterwards, in absolute tranquility. I'm sorry, I'm a quiet guy.



'Juve? One of my youth coaches, Fernando Mastropietro, always said that 1 to 8 is easy, the difficulty comes when you have to do 8 to 10. At certain levels, details make the difference. It is natural that you hope. But I see the present, I want to do well in Cagliari.'