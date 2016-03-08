Luca Toni predicts that Higuain will beat Ronaldo and Icardi as top scorer
15 August at 16:00Gonzalo Higuain joined AC Milan from Juventus in July; on loan with an option to buy at the end of the year – so that Milan could dodge UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations.
The move has been praised my Milan fans; who are delighted to finally have a top proven striker at the helm of their team once again – for perhaps the first time since Zlatan Ibrahimovic was on the books at the San Siro.
Former Juventus, Roma and Bayern Munich forward Luca Toni spoke to Tuttosport about the deal and what it means for Milan:
“CR7 is a huge transfer for Juventus and, with Ronaldo, have led to other clubs moving big in the market. Inter have worked very well: De Vrij and Asamoah on a free transfer, then Nainggolan and Keita. Higuain will make the Milan leap up. Ronaldo, Higuain and Icardi are all 30 goals in the championship; a good fight: the first is a champion and the two Argentinians they are animals from the area of rigor. Prediction? Pipita top scorer.”
