Luca Toni reveals who could replace Marotta at Juventus
01 October at 21:25Former Juventus star Luca Toni has revealed as to who are the likely candidates to replace Beppe Marotta as the Old Lady CEO.
Following Juve's convincing 3-1 win over Napoli, Marotta had shockingly announced his decision to step down as the bianconeri CEO. Reports have linked him with a move to Napoli and with a post at FIGC, but the Italian has denied any links with the FIGC.
Toni was recently talking to Sky Sports about Marotta and he revealed who could be perfect candidates to replace Marotta.
He said: "Marotta did very well, I think he is a man who can do very well on a European level too. I think that with the arrival of Ronaldo something has broken between such important figures in a company makes it difficult to continue the project together.
"It is clear that Juve will always be there, there will be Agnelli. Leaders come and go, Marotta has made history but Juve is also good to take the best leaders. I personally know Paratici and Cherubim are two people who definitely can do well in his position."
