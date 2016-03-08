Lucas Leiva: 'I want to play in the Champions League with Lazio'

Lazio midfielder Lucas Leiva has said that he wants to play in the UEFA Champions League with the biancocelesti.



Lucas joined Lazio from Liverpool in the summer of 2017 and left Anfield ten years after having first joined them. He won the Player of the Season award with Lazio in his first full season.



Recently, the Brazilian was talking to Corriere dello Sport and he talked about his future.



He said: "The renewal of the contract is an easy choice, I want to help the club grow. I dream of replaying the Champions League, in Rome I could live forever. Milinkovic will be one of the strongest, the surprise is Cataldi."



