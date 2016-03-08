Lucas Leiva insists Liverpool can eliminate Barcelona and qualify for UCL final

lucas leiva, lazio, esulta, abbracciato, 2017/18
04 May at 16:30
Lazio midfielder and former Liverpool man Lucas Leiva has spoken to the Corriere dello Sport about his former club's chances in the Champions League; after the Reds took a 3-0 away defeat in the first leg against Barcelona during the week. 

"In Rome I felt good from day one. The team welcomed me in the best way, the fans embraced me and my family is wonderful. As a team we can improve a lot, it was an easy choice. I want to be remembered as I was at Liverpool, a footballer who gave everything for the shirt.

"Barça-Liverpool? I saw it and Messi made the difference, Liverpool played a good match  and 3-0 is exaggerated. The chance at qualification is still open, the Reds at Anfield are very strong. Future? It is still early to think about the next club. I don't even know if I'll be back in Brazil. Not in Liverpool, my family is fine here in Rome. We could also live here forever, it's an option, I like it a lot."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Lazio
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.