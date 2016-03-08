Lucas Leiva insists Liverpool can eliminate Barcelona and qualify for UCL final
04 May at 16:30Lazio midfielder and former Liverpool man Lucas Leiva has spoken to the Corriere dello Sport about his former club's chances in the Champions League; after the Reds took a 3-0 away defeat in the first leg against Barcelona during the week.
"In Rome I felt good from day one. The team welcomed me in the best way, the fans embraced me and my family is wonderful. As a team we can improve a lot, it was an easy choice. I want to be remembered as I was at Liverpool, a footballer who gave everything for the shirt.
"Barça-Liverpool? I saw it and Messi made the difference, Liverpool played a good match and 3-0 is exaggerated. The chance at qualification is still open, the Reds at Anfield are very strong. Future? It is still early to think about the next club. I don't even know if I'll be back in Brazil. Not in Liverpool, my family is fine here in Rome. We could also live here forever, it's an option, I like it a lot."
